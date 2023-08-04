Balaxi Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.96 crore, down 20.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.96 crore in June 2023 down 20.33% from Rs. 82.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.34 crore in June 2023 down 392.25% from Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in June 2023 down 53.96% from Rs. 17.03 crore in June 2022.