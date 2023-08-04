English
    Balaxi Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.96 crore, down 20.33% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.96 crore in June 2023 down 20.33% from Rs. 82.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.34 crore in June 2023 down 392.25% from Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in June 2023 down 53.96% from Rs. 17.03 crore in June 2022.

    Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.9680.6882.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.9680.6882.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.3151.0848.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.896.887.08
    Depreciation0.291.190.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses9.919.98--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses----13.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5511.5613.56
    Other Income-1.01-0.223.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.5511.3416.84
    Interest0.290.270.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.2611.0716.65
    Exceptional Items-46.67----
    P/L Before Tax-39.4111.0716.65
    Tax1.932.972.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-41.348.1014.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-41.348.1014.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-41.348.1014.15
    Equity Share Capital10.2310.1810.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-40.498.0114.15
    Diluted EPS-39.937.8614.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-40.498.0114.15
    Diluted EPS-39.937.8614.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 12:44 pm

