Balaxi Pharma Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.34 crore, up 12.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.34 crore in June 2021 up 12.06% from Rs. 52.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.71 crore in June 2021 up 23.1% from Rs. 8.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.56 crore in June 2021 up 19.28% from Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2020.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 10.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.70 in June 2020.