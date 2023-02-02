 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balaxi Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.58 crore, up 40.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 86.58 crore in December 2022 up 40.27% from Rs. 61.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.23 crore in December 2022 down 32.44% from Rs. 12.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2022 down 18.47% from Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2021.
Balaxi Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.18 in December 2021. Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 531.60 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.12% returns over the last 6 months and 9.28% over the last 12 months.
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations86.5886.3861.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations86.5886.3861.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials52.7350.3442.00
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.497.502.59
Depreciation0.190.190.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses11.06--3.58
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses--13.79--
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1014.5613.40
Other Income-4.574.14-0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.5418.7013.00
Interest0.010.020.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.5318.6812.98
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.5318.6812.98
Tax2.303.190.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.2315.4912.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.2315.4912.18
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.2315.4912.18
Equity Share Capital10.0210.0010.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.2115.4912.18
Diluted EPS8.0315.4912.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.2115.4912.18
Diluted EPS8.0315.4912.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

