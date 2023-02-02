Balaxi Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.58 crore, up 40.27% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 86.58 crore in December 2022 up 40.27% from Rs. 61.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.23 crore in December 2022 down 32.44% from Rs. 12.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2022 down 18.47% from Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2021.
Balaxi Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.18 in December 2021.
|Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 531.60 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.12% returns over the last 6 months and 9.28% over the last 12 months.
|Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.58
|86.38
|61.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.58
|86.38
|61.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.73
|50.34
|42.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.49
|7.50
|2.59
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|11.06
|--
|3.58
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|13.79
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.10
|14.56
|13.40
|Other Income
|-4.57
|4.14
|-0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.54
|18.70
|13.00
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.53
|18.68
|12.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.53
|18.68
|12.98
|Tax
|2.30
|3.19
|0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.23
|15.49
|12.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.23
|15.49
|12.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8.23
|15.49
|12.18
|Equity Share Capital
|10.02
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.21
|15.49
|12.18
|Diluted EPS
|8.03
|15.49
|12.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.21
|15.49
|12.18
|Diluted EPS
|8.03
|15.49
|12.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited