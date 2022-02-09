Balaxi Pharma Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.72 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.72 crore in December 2021 down 6.47% from Rs. 65.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.18 crore in December 2021 up 11.13% from Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2021 up 7.69% from Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2020.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 12.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.96 in December 2020.

Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 469.60 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.49% returns over the last 6 months and -24.27% over the last 12 months.