Balaxi Pharma Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.99 crore, up 402.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.99 crore in December 2020 up 402.09% from Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2020 up 343.03% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2020 up 253.18% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2019.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 10.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2019.

Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 612.80 on March 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.53% returns over the last 6 months and 546.07% over the last 12 months.