Balaji Telefilm Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.49 crore, down 21.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.49 crore in September 2021 down 21.84% from Rs. 78.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2021 down 182.89% from Rs. 5.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2021 down 117.58% from Rs. 14.73 crore in September 2020.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 64.75 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.90% returns over the last 6 months and 1.73% over the last 12 months.