Balaji Telefilm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.92 crore, up 96.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.92 crore in March 2023 up 96.98% from Rs. 69.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.83 crore in March 2023 up 1077.67% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.08 crore in March 2023 up 361.16% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2022.

Balaji Telefilm EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 40.86 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.69% returns over the last 6 months and -27.68% over the last 12 months.