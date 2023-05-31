English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Balaji Telefilm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.92 crore, up 96.98% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.92 crore in March 2023 up 96.98% from Rs. 69.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.83 crore in March 2023 up 1077.67% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.08 crore in March 2023 up 361.16% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2022.

    Balaji Telefilm EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

    Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 40.86 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.69% returns over the last 6 months and -27.68% over the last 12 months.

    Balaji Telefilms
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.92158.3569.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.92158.3569.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials113.78132.1395.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.52-8.72-39.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.314.644.29
    Depreciation1.651.913.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.8611.495.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.8416.900.10
    Other Income14.605.454.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.4322.354.16
    Interest2.982.771.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.4519.582.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.4519.582.92
    Tax7.625.141.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.8314.441.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.8314.441.85
    Equity Share Capital20.2320.2320.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.161.430.18
    Diluted EPS2.151.420.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.161.430.18
    Diluted EPS2.151.420.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Balaji Telefilm #Balaji Telefilms #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am