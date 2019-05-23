Balaji Telefilm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 82.12 crore, down 7.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.12 crore in March 2019 down 7.69% from Rs. 88.96 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2019 down 43.13% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2019 down 75.72% from Rs. 20.88 crore in March 2018.

Balaji Telefilm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2018.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 71.30 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.50% returns over the last 6 months and -43.41% over the last 12 months.