Balaji Telefilm Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.63 crore, up 63.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.63 crore in June 2022 up 63.4% from Rs. 47.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022 up 64.72% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.20 crore in June 2022 up 32.26% from Rs. 6.20 crore in June 2021.

Balaji Telefilm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 47.40 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.77% returns over the last 6 months and -26.57% over the last 12 months.