Balaji Telefilm Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 82.85 crore, down 38.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.85 crore in June 2019 down 38.01% from Rs. 133.65 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2019 up 310.97% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.16 crore in June 2019 up 493.17% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2018.

Balaji Telefilm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2018.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 51.90 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.28% returns over the last 6 months and -55.49% over the last 12 months.