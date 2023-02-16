 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balaji Telefilm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.35 crore, up 148.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.35 crore in December 2022 up 148.95% from Rs. 63.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.44 crore in December 2022 up 166.22% from Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.26 crore in December 2022 up 128.65% from Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2021.

Balaji Telefilms
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.35 144.26 63.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.35 144.26 63.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 132.13 107.29 59.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.72 15.18 -16.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.64 3.74 3.92
Depreciation 1.91 3.11 3.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.49 15.98 6.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.90 -1.03 7.04
Other Income 5.45 1.75 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.35 0.71 7.47
Interest 2.77 1.28 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.58 -0.57 7.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.58 -0.57 7.28
Tax 5.14 -0.20 1.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.44 -0.37 5.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.44 -0.37 5.43
Equity Share Capital 20.23 20.23 20.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.43 -0.04 0.54
Diluted EPS 1.42 -0.04 0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.43 -0.04 0.54
Diluted EPS 1.42 -0.04 0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited