Balaji Telefilm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.35 crore, up 148.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.35 crore in December 2022 up 148.95% from Rs. 63.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.44 crore in December 2022 up 166.22% from Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.26 crore in December 2022 up 128.65% from Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2021.