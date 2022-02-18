Balaji Telefilm Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore, down 44.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore in December 2021 down 44.35% from Rs. 114.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2021 down 29.57% from Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2021 down 38.21% from Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2020.

Balaji Telefilm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2020.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 81.80 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.51% returns over the last 6 months and 38.53% over the last 12 months.