    Balaji Telefilm Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore, down 44.35% Y-o-Y

    February 18, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore in December 2021 down 44.35% from Rs. 114.30 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2021 down 29.57% from Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2021 down 38.21% from Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2020.

    Balaji Telefilm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2020.

    Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 81.80 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.51% returns over the last 6 months and 38.53% over the last 12 months.

    Balaji Telefilms
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.6161.49114.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.6161.49114.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.6984.6882.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.45-30.599.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.923.703.03
    Depreciation3.143.426.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.267.744.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.04-7.457.65
    Other Income0.421.442.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.47-6.0110.29
    Interest0.190.100.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.28-6.1110.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.28-6.1110.13
    Tax1.85-1.382.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.43-4.737.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.43-4.737.70
    Equity Share Capital20.2320.2320.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.54-0.470.76
    Diluted EPS0.54-0.470.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.54-0.470.76
    Diluted EPS0.54-0.470.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 18, 2022 12:25 pm

