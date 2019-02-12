Balaji Telefilm Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 111.50 crore, up 56.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.50 crore in December 2018 up 56.28% from Rs. 71.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.02 crore in December 2018 up 28.89% from Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.01 crore in December 2018 up 31.64% from Rs. 15.96 crore in December 2017.

Balaji Telefilm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.92 in December 2017.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 81.45 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.16% returns over the last 6 months and -45.23% over the last 12 months.