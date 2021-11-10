Balaji Telefilm Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.76 crore, down 1.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.76 crore in September 2021 down 1.92% from Rs. 78.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.16 crore in September 2021 down 100.58% from Rs. 19.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 36.85 crore in September 2021 down 271.85% from Rs. 9.91 crore in September 2020.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 64.65 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.02% returns over the last 6 months and 1.81% over the last 12 months.