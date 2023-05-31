Balaji Telefilm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.53 crore, up 21.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.53 crore in March 2023 up 21.33% from Rs. 119.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2023 up 121.02% from Rs. 33.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2023 up 173.23% from Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2022.

Balaji Telefilm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2022.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 40.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.51% returns over the last 6 months and -27.48% over the last 12 months.