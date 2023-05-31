English
    Balaji Telefilm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.53 crore, up 21.33% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 144.53 crore in March 2023 up 21.33% from Rs. 119.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2023 up 121.02% from Rs. 33.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2023 up 173.23% from Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2022.

    Balaji Telefilm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2022.

    Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 40.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.51% returns over the last 6 months and -27.48% over the last 12 months.

    Balaji Telefilms
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations144.53165.43119.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations144.53165.43119.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----157.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.52-8.72-39.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.519.368.85
    Depreciation1.772.043.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses133.04160.1723.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.722.58-35.03
    Other Income8.622.713.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.345.28-31.10
    Interest2.992.781.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.352.50-32.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.352.50-32.37
    Tax7.625.141.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.73-2.64-33.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.73-2.64-33.39
    Minority Interest-0.741.250.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.98-1.39-33.21
    Equity Share Capital20.2320.2320.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.69-0.14-3.29
    Diluted EPS0.69-0.14-3.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.69-0.14-3.29
    Diluted EPS0.69-0.14-3.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

