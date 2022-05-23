 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Balaji Telefilm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.12 crore, up 59.08% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.12 crore in March 2022 up 59.08% from Rs. 74.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.21 crore in March 2022 up 16.56% from Rs. 39.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2022 up 28.56% from Rs. 38.44 crore in March 2021.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 60.60 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.36% returns over the last 6 months and -1.70% over the last 12 months.

Balaji Telefilms
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.12 76.20 74.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.12 76.20 74.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 157.36 -- 105.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.39 -16.45 -28.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.85 8.02 4.43
Depreciation 3.64 3.52 5.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.69 105.98 34.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -35.03 -24.88 -47.23
Other Income 3.93 0.49 2.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -31.10 -24.39 -44.39
Interest 1.27 0.22 0.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.37 -24.60 -45.21
Exceptional Items -- -- 10.44
P/L Before Tax -32.37 -24.60 -34.76
Tax 1.03 1.85 5.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -33.39 -26.45 -39.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -33.39 -26.45 -39.86
Minority Interest 0.19 0.31 0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -33.21 -26.15 -39.80
Equity Share Capital 20.23 20.23 20.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.29 -2.58 -3.94
Diluted EPS -3.29 -2.58 -3.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.29 -2.58 -3.94
Diluted EPS -3.29 -2.58 -3.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Balaji Telefilm #Balaji Telefilms #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.