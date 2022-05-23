Balaji Telefilm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.12 crore, up 59.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.12 crore in March 2022 up 59.08% from Rs. 74.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.21 crore in March 2022 up 16.56% from Rs. 39.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2022 up 28.56% from Rs. 38.44 crore in March 2021.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 60.60 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.36% returns over the last 6 months and -1.70% over the last 12 months.