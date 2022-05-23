Balaji Telefilm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.12 crore, up 59.08% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:
Net Sales at Rs 119.12 crore in March 2022 up 59.08% from Rs. 74.88 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.21 crore in March 2022 up 16.56% from Rs. 39.80 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2022 up 28.56% from Rs. 38.44 crore in March 2021.
Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 60.60 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.36% returns over the last 6 months and -1.70% over the last 12 months.
|Balaji Telefilms
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|119.12
|76.20
|74.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|119.12
|76.20
|74.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|157.36
|--
|105.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-39.39
|-16.45
|-28.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.85
|8.02
|4.43
|Depreciation
|3.64
|3.52
|5.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.69
|105.98
|34.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.03
|-24.88
|-47.23
|Other Income
|3.93
|0.49
|2.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.10
|-24.39
|-44.39
|Interest
|1.27
|0.22
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.37
|-24.60
|-45.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|10.44
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.37
|-24.60
|-34.76
|Tax
|1.03
|1.85
|5.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.39
|-26.45
|-39.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-33.39
|-26.45
|-39.86
|Minority Interest
|0.19
|0.31
|0.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-33.21
|-26.15
|-39.80
|Equity Share Capital
|20.23
|20.23
|20.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.29
|-2.58
|-3.94
|Diluted EPS
|-3.29
|-2.58
|-3.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.29
|-2.58
|-3.94
|Diluted EPS
|-3.29
|-2.58
|-3.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
