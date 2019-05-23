Balaji Telefilm Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 88.86 crore, down 5.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.86 crore in March 2019 down 5.2% from Rs. 93.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.84 crore in March 2019 up 17.83% from Rs. 33.89 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.90 crore in March 2019 down 55.09% from Rs. 15.41 crore in March 2018.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 71.30 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.50% returns over the last 6 months and -43.41% over the last 12 months.