Balaji Telefilm Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 88.86 crore, down 5.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:
Net Sales at Rs 88.86 crore in March 2019 down 5.2% from Rs. 93.74 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.84 crore in March 2019 up 17.83% from Rs. 33.89 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.90 crore in March 2019 down 55.09% from Rs. 15.41 crore in March 2018.
Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 71.30 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.50% returns over the last 6 months and -43.41% over the last 12 months.
|
|Balaji Telefilms
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|88.86
|96.33
|93.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|88.86
|96.33
|93.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.03
|-8.25
|38.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.22
|14.25
|7.41
|Depreciation
|4.56
|4.41
|4.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|8.34
|10.74
|11.89
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|119.65
|105.78
|54.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.89
|-30.58
|-23.69
|Other Income
|8.43
|8.97
|3.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.46
|-21.61
|-19.77
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.47
|-21.62
|-19.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.47
|-21.62
|-19.82
|Tax
|-0.50
|5.69
|14.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.97
|-27.31
|-33.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.97
|-27.31
|-33.89
|Minority Interest
|0.13
|0.02
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-27.84
|-27.29
|-33.89
|Equity Share Capital
|20.23
|20.23
|20.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.75
|-2.70
|-3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.75
|-2.70
|-3.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.75
|-2.70
|-3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.75
|-2.70
|-3.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited