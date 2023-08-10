Balaji Telefilm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.14 crore, up 28.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.14 crore in June 2023 up 28.04% from Rs. 118.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2023 up 143.5% from Rs. 24.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.83 crore in June 2023 up 215.62% from Rs. 18.88 crore in June 2022.

Balaji Telefilm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.40 in June 2022.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 51.78 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.55% returns over the last 6 months and 9.24% over the last 12 months.