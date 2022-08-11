 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balaji Telefilm Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.82 crore, up 83.44% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.82 crore in June 2022 up 83.44% from Rs. 64.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.26 crore in June 2022 up 28.28% from Rs. 33.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.88 crore in June 2022 up 35.32% from Rs. 29.19 crore in June 2021.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 47.40 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.77% returns over the last 6 months and -26.57% over the last 12 months.

Balaji Telefilms
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 118.82 119.12 64.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 118.82 119.12 64.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.59 157.36 95.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.50 -39.39 -22.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.03 8.85 6.38
Depreciation 3.29 3.64 4.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.06 23.69 15.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.64 -35.03 -34.46
Other Income 1.47 3.93 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.17 -31.10 -33.29
Interest 1.08 1.27 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.26 -32.37 -33.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -23.26 -32.37 -33.43
Tax 1.23 1.03 0.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -24.49 -33.39 -33.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -24.49 -33.39 -33.91
Minority Interest 0.23 0.19 0.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -24.26 -33.21 -33.82
Equity Share Capital 20.23 20.23 20.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.40 -3.29 -3.34
Diluted EPS -2.40 -3.29 -3.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.40 -3.29 -3.34
Diluted EPS -2.40 -3.29 -3.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
