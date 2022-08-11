Balaji Telefilm Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.82 crore, up 83.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.82 crore in June 2022 up 83.44% from Rs. 64.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.26 crore in June 2022 up 28.28% from Rs. 33.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.88 crore in June 2022 up 35.32% from Rs. 29.19 crore in June 2021.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 47.40 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.77% returns over the last 6 months and -26.57% over the last 12 months.