Balaji Telefilm Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.82 crore, up 83.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:
Net Sales at Rs 118.82 crore in June 2022 up 83.44% from Rs. 64.78 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.26 crore in June 2022 up 28.28% from Rs. 33.82 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.88 crore in June 2022 up 35.32% from Rs. 29.19 crore in June 2021.
Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 47.40 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.77% returns over the last 6 months and -26.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Balaji Telefilms
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|118.82
|119.12
|64.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|118.82
|119.12
|64.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|129.59
|157.36
|95.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.50
|-39.39
|-22.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.03
|8.85
|6.38
|Depreciation
|3.29
|3.64
|4.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.06
|23.69
|15.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.64
|-35.03
|-34.46
|Other Income
|1.47
|3.93
|1.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.17
|-31.10
|-33.29
|Interest
|1.08
|1.27
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.26
|-32.37
|-33.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.26
|-32.37
|-33.43
|Tax
|1.23
|1.03
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.49
|-33.39
|-33.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.49
|-33.39
|-33.91
|Minority Interest
|0.23
|0.19
|0.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-24.26
|-33.21
|-33.82
|Equity Share Capital
|20.23
|20.23
|20.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|-3.29
|-3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|-3.29
|-3.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|-3.29
|-3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|-3.29
|-3.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited