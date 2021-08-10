Balaji Telefilm Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.78 crore, up 84.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.78 crore in June 2021 up 84.81% from Rs. 35.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.82 crore in June 2021 down 21.31% from Rs. 27.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.19 crore in June 2021 down 41.97% from Rs. 20.56 crore in June 2020.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 66.90 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.34% returns over the last 6 months and -27.36% over the last 12 months.