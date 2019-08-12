Balaji Telefilm Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 90.52 crore, down 26.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.52 crore in June 2019 down 26.67% from Rs. 123.44 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.10 crore in June 2019 down 55.94% from Rs. 26.99 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.00 crore in June 2019 down 37.41% from Rs. 22.56 crore in June 2018.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 51.90 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.28% returns over the last 6 months and -55.49% over the last 12 months.