Balaji Telefilm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.43 crore, up 117.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:

Net Sales at Rs 165.43 crore in December 2022 up 117.1% from Rs. 76.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 up 94.68% from Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2022 up 135.07% from Rs. 20.87 crore in December 2021.

Balaji Telefilms
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 165.43 164.19 76.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 165.43 164.19 76.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.72 15.18 -16.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.36 7.23 8.02
Depreciation 2.04 3.27 3.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 160.17 156.64 105.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.58 -18.13 -24.88
Other Income 2.71 0.65 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.28 -17.49 -24.39
Interest 2.78 1.30 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.50 -18.78 -24.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.50 -18.78 -24.60
Tax 5.14 -0.20 1.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.64 -18.59 -26.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.64 -18.59 -26.45
Minority Interest 1.25 0.12 0.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.39 -18.47 -26.15
Equity Share Capital 20.23 20.23 20.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -1.83 -2.58
Diluted EPS -0.14 -1.83 -2.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -1.83 -2.58
Diluted EPS -0.14 -1.83 -2.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited