Balaji Telefilm Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.20 crore, down 27.78% Y-o-Y
March 02, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.20 crore in December 2021 down 27.78% from Rs. 105.51 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2021 up 17.37% from Rs. 31.65 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.87 crore in December 2021 up 3.69% from Rs. 21.67 crore in December 2020.
Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 75.45 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.69% returns over the last 6 months and 24.61% over the last 12 months.
|Balaji Telefilms
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.20
|76.76
|105.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.20
|76.76
|105.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|119.86
|95.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.45
|-30.59
|9.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.02
|6.85
|7.34
|Depreciation
|3.52
|3.77
|7.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|105.98
|19.23
|16.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.88
|-42.36
|-31.33
|Other Income
|0.49
|1.74
|2.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.39
|-40.62
|-29.02
|Interest
|0.22
|0.12
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.60
|-40.75
|-29.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.60
|-40.75
|-29.22
|Tax
|1.85
|-1.34
|2.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.45
|-39.40
|-31.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.45
|-39.40
|-31.65
|Minority Interest
|0.31
|0.24
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-26.15
|-39.16
|-31.65
|Equity Share Capital
|20.23
|20.23
|20.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.58
|-3.88
|-3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-2.58
|-3.88
|-3.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.58
|-3.88
|-3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-2.58
|-3.88
|-3.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
