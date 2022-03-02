Balaji Telefilm Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.20 crore, down 27.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.20 crore in December 2021 down 27.78% from Rs. 105.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2021 up 17.37% from Rs. 31.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.87 crore in December 2021 up 3.69% from Rs. 21.67 crore in December 2020.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 75.45 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.69% returns over the last 6 months and 24.61% over the last 12 months.