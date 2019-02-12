Balaji Telefilm Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 96.33 crore, up 47.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:
Net Sales at Rs 96.33 crore in December 2018 up 47.87% from Rs. 65.15 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.29 crore in December 2018 down 209.98% from Rs. 24.82 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.20 crore in December 2018 down 619.67% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2017.
Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 81.45 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.16% returns over the last 6 months and -45.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|Balaji Telefilms
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.33
|119.07
|65.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|96.33
|119.07
|65.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.25
|2.13
|-29.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.25
|13.08
|6.87
|Depreciation
|4.41
|4.79
|4.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|10.74
|11.16
|7.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|105.78
|111.31
|87.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.58
|-23.39
|-11.25
|Other Income
|8.97
|8.95
|4.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.61
|-14.44
|-6.56
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.62
|-14.45
|-6.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.62
|-14.45
|-6.56
|Tax
|5.69
|0.99
|-31.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.31
|-15.44
|24.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.31
|-15.44
|24.82
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|0.22
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-27.29
|-15.22
|24.82
|Equity Share Capital
|20.23
|20.23
|20.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.70
|-1.50
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-1.50
|2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.70
|-1.50
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-1.50
|2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited