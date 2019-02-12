Balaji Telefilm Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 96.33 crore, up 47.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.33 crore in December 2018 up 47.87% from Rs. 65.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.29 crore in December 2018 down 209.98% from Rs. 24.82 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.20 crore in December 2018 down 619.67% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2017.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 81.45 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.16% returns over the last 6 months and -45.23% over the last 12 months.