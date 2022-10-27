 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balaji Amines Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 450.93 crore, up 3.63% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaji Amines are:

Net Sales at Rs 450.93 crore in September 2022 up 3.63% from Rs. 435.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.73 crore in September 2022 down 12.73% from Rs. 69.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.16 crore in September 2022 down 12.63% from Rs. 102.05 crore in September 2021.

Balaji Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.48 in September 2021.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 3,100.85 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.74% returns over the last 6 months and -18.92% over the last 12 months.

Balaji Amines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 450.93 514.85 435.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 450.93 514.85 435.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 217.71 330.82 246.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.88 -52.49 -4.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.52 24.85 18.99
Depreciation 7.45 7.40 7.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.71 81.74 76.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.67 122.53 90.26
Other Income 1.05 2.62 4.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.71 125.15 94.46
Interest 0.64 1.01 1.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 81.07 124.14 92.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 81.07 124.14 92.98
Tax 20.34 31.47 23.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.73 92.67 69.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.73 92.67 69.59
Equity Share Capital 6.48 6.48 6.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.74 28.60 21.48
Diluted EPS 18.74 28.60 21.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.74 28.60 21.48
Diluted EPS 18.74 28.60 21.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
