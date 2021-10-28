Balaji Amines Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 435.12 crore, up 54.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.12 crore in September 2021 up 54.92% from Rs. 280.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.59 crore in September 2021 up 46.01% from Rs. 47.66 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.05 crore in September 2021 up 41.3% from Rs. 72.22 crore in September 2020.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 21.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 14.71 in September 2020.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 3,836.15 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.74% returns over the last 6 months and 352.91% over the last 12 months.