Balaji Amines Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 230.38 crore, up 6.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.38 crore in September 2019 up 6.39% from Rs. 216.54 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.71 crore in September 2019 up 12.04% from Rs. 30.98 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.57 crore in September 2019 up 5.31% from Rs. 46.12 crore in September 2018.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 10.71 in September 2019 from Rs. 9.56 in September 2018.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 323.95 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.87% returns over the last 6 months and -28.64% over the last 12 months.