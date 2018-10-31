Balaji Amines Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 216.54 crore, up 7.63% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 216.54 crore in September 2018 up 7.63% from Rs. 201.19 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.98 crore in September 2018 up 6.23% from Rs. 29.16 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.12 crore in September 2018 down 12.63% from Rs. 52.79 crore in September 2017.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 9.56 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.00 in September 2017.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 452.60 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 55.13% returns over the last 6 months and 254.01% over the last 12 months.