    Balaji Amines Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 347.01 crore, down 43.94% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaji Amines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 347.01 crore in March 2023 down 43.94% from Rs. 619.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.73 crore in March 2023 down 53.81% from Rs. 81.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.31 crore in March 2023 down 54.74% from Rs. 131.03 crore in March 2022.

    Balaji Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.21 in March 2022.

    Balaji Amines shares closed at 2,306.50 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.22% returns over the last 6 months and -20.97% over the last 12 months.

    Balaji Amines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations347.01413.17619.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations347.01413.17619.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials174.99291.71347.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.74-27.2522.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6118.2228.56
    Depreciation7.838.587.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.2975.1092.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.5546.81120.86
    Other Income3.932.492.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.4849.29123.75
    Interest0.490.122.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.0049.17120.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax51.0049.17120.99
    Tax13.2712.7639.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.7336.4181.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.7336.4181.68
    Equity Share Capital6.486.486.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5911.2425.21
    Diluted EPS11.5911.2425.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5911.2425.21
    Diluted EPS11.5911.2425.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
