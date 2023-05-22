Balaji Amines Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 347.01 crore, down 43.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.01 crore in March 2023 down 43.94% from Rs. 619.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.73 crore in March 2023 down 53.81% from Rs. 81.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.31 crore in March 2023 down 54.74% from Rs. 131.03 crore in March 2022.

Balaji Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.21 in March 2022.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 2,306.50 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.22% returns over the last 6 months and -20.97% over the last 12 months.