 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Balaji Amines Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 619.00 crore, up 66.55% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaji Amines are:

Net Sales at Rs 619.00 crore in March 2022 up 66.55% from Rs. 371.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.68 crore in March 2022 up 3.09% from Rs. 79.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.03 crore in March 2022 up 14.78% from Rs. 114.16 crore in March 2021.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 25.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.45 in March 2021.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 2,848.20 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.21% returns over the last 6 months and 21.83% over the last 12 months.

Balaji Amines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 619.00 472.29 371.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 619.00 472.29 371.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 347.41 280.79 186.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.02 -16.91 -11.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.56 23.08 21.10
Depreciation 7.28 7.49 5.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.87 78.42 67.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.86 99.43 103.62
Other Income 2.89 2.42 5.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.75 101.85 108.66
Interest 2.75 2.19 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 120.99 99.66 107.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 120.99 99.66 107.78
Tax 39.31 24.81 28.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.68 74.85 79.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.68 74.85 79.23
Equity Share Capital 6.48 6.48 6.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 661.16
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.21 23.10 24.45
Diluted EPS 25.21 23.10 24.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.21 23.10 24.45
Diluted EPS 25.21 23.10 24.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Balaji Amines #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 11, 2022 04:32 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.