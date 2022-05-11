Balaji Amines Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 619.00 crore, up 66.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 619.00 crore in March 2022 up 66.55% from Rs. 371.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.68 crore in March 2022 up 3.09% from Rs. 79.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.03 crore in March 2022 up 14.78% from Rs. 114.16 crore in March 2021.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 25.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.45 in March 2021.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 2,848.20 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.21% returns over the last 6 months and 21.83% over the last 12 months.