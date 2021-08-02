Balaji Amines Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 391.64 crore, up 86.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.64 crore in June 2021 up 86.04% from Rs. 210.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.81 crore in June 2021 up 136.1% from Rs. 34.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.93 crore in June 2021 up 118.56% from Rs. 53.50 crore in June 2020.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 25.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.70 in June 2020.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 3,266.75 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 184.08% returns over the last 6 months and 427.70% over the last 12 months.