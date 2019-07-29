Balaji Amines Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 231.42 crore, down 11.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.42 crore in June 2019 down 11.06% from Rs. 260.19 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.96 crore in June 2019 down 40.98% from Rs. 33.82 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.38 crore in June 2019 down 33.98% from Rs. 59.65 crore in June 2018.

Balaji Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.16 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.44 in June 2018.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 256.55 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.52% returns over the last 6 months and -53.49% over the last 12 months.