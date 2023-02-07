 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balaji Amines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.17 crore, down 12.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaji Amines are:

Net Sales at Rs 413.17 crore in December 2022 down 12.52% from Rs. 472.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.41 crore in December 2022 down 51.35% from Rs. 74.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.87 crore in December 2022 down 47.07% from Rs. 109.34 crore in December 2021.

Balaji Amines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 413.17 450.93 472.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 413.17 450.93 472.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 291.71 217.71 280.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.25 42.88 -16.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.22 20.52 23.08
Depreciation 8.58 7.45 7.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.10 81.71 78.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.81 80.67 99.43
Other Income 2.49 1.05 2.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.29 81.71 101.85
Interest 0.12 0.64 2.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.17 81.07 99.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.17 81.07 99.66
Tax 12.76 20.34 24.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.41 60.73 74.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.41 60.73 74.85
Equity Share Capital 6.48 6.48 6.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.24 18.74 23.10
Diluted EPS 11.24 18.74 23.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.24 18.74 23.10
Diluted EPS 11.24 18.74 23.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited