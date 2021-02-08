Balaji Amines Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 364.73 crore, up 64.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.73 crore in December 2020 up 64.47% from Rs. 221.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.16 crore in December 2020 up 162.47% from Rs. 26.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.77 crore in December 2020 up 115.61% from Rs. 45.81 crore in December 2019.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 21.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.25 in December 2019.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 1,211.30 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.03% returns over the last 6 months and 177.53% over the last 12 months.