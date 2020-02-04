Balaji Amines Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 221.76 crore, down 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.76 crore in December 2019 down 7.49% from Rs. 239.71 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.73 crore in December 2019 up 1.74% from Rs. 26.27 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.81 crore in December 2019 up 4.71% from Rs. 43.75 crore in December 2018.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 8.25 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.11 in December 2018.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 397.10 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 81.99% returns over the last 6 months and 0.06% over the last 12 months.