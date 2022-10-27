 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Balaji Amines Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 627.56 crore, up 19.37% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Amines are:

Net Sales at Rs 627.56 crore in September 2022 up 19.37% from Rs. 525.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.57 crore in September 2022 up 16.07% from Rs. 79.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.96 crore in September 2022 up 31.07% from Rs. 134.25 crore in September 2021.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 28.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.61 in September 2021.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 3,100.85 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.74% returns over the last 6 months and -18.92% over the last 12 months.

Balaji Amines
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 627.56 670.17 525.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 627.56 670.17 525.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 287.17 392.24 291.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 38.23 -73.00 -11.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.27 26.22 19.65
Depreciation 11.01 11.08 11.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 107.78 109.92 95.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.09 203.71 120.27
Other Income 2.85 4.69 2.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.95 208.40 123.20
Interest 3.10 3.42 4.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 161.84 204.98 119.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 161.84 204.98 119.05
Tax 43.20 56.94 30.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 118.64 148.04 88.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 118.64 148.04 88.07
Minority Interest -26.07 -- -8.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 92.57 148.04 79.75
Equity Share Capital 6.48 6.48 6.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.57 37.95 24.61
Diluted EPS 28.57 37.95 24.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.62 37.95 24.61
Diluted EPS 28.57 37.95 24.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Balaji Amines #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.