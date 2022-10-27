English
    Balaji Amines Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 627.56 crore, up 19.37% Y-o-Y

    October 27, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Amines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 627.56 crore in September 2022 up 19.37% from Rs. 525.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.57 crore in September 2022 up 16.07% from Rs. 79.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.96 crore in September 2022 up 31.07% from Rs. 134.25 crore in September 2021.

    Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 28.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.61 in September 2021.

    Balaji Amines shares closed at 3,100.85 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.74% returns over the last 6 months and -18.92% over the last 12 months.

    Balaji Amines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations627.56670.17525.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations627.56670.17525.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials287.17392.24291.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.23-73.00-11.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.2726.2219.65
    Depreciation11.0111.0811.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.78109.9295.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax162.09203.71120.27
    Other Income2.854.692.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax164.95208.40123.20
    Interest3.103.424.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax161.84204.98119.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax161.84204.98119.05
    Tax43.2056.9430.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities118.64148.0488.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period118.64148.0488.07
    Minority Interest-26.07---8.31
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates92.57148.0479.75
    Equity Share Capital6.486.486.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.5737.9524.61
    Diluted EPS28.5737.9524.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.6237.9524.61
    Diluted EPS28.5737.9524.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Balaji Amines #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
