Balaji Amines Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 525.73 crore, up 86.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 525.73 crore in September 2021 up 86.18% from Rs. 282.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.75 crore in September 2021 up 74.29% from Rs. 45.76 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.25 crore in September 2021 up 80.47% from Rs. 74.39 crore in September 2020.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 24.61 in September 2021 from Rs. 14.12 in September 2020.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 3,836.15 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)