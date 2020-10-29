Balaji Amines Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 282.38 crore, up 24.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.38 crore in September 2020 up 24.26% from Rs. 227.25 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.76 crore in September 2020 up 45.6% from Rs. 31.43 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.39 crore in September 2020 up 60.95% from Rs. 46.22 crore in September 2019.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 14.12 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.70 in September 2019.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 844.75 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 87.56% returns over the last 6 months and 151.53% over the last 12 months.