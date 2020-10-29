172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|balaji-amines-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-282-38-crore-up-24-26-y-o-y-6033161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:36 AM IST

Balaji Amines Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 282.38 crore, up 24.26% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Amines are:

Net Sales at Rs 282.38 crore in September 2020 up 24.26% from Rs. 227.25 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.76 crore in September 2020 up 45.6% from Rs. 31.43 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.39 crore in September 2020 up 60.95% from Rs. 46.22 crore in September 2019.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 14.12 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.70 in September 2019.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 844.75 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 87.56% returns over the last 6 months and 151.53% over the last 12 months.

Balaji Amines
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations282.38222.91227.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations282.38222.91227.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials146.75112.76101.62
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.275.5922.95
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.6111.2211.88
Depreciation9.307.937.82
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses55.5940.1146.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.4045.2936.94
Other Income0.691.281.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.0946.5738.40
Interest5.384.327.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.7142.2531.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax59.7142.2531.23
Tax15.5110.672.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.2031.5828.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.2031.5828.74
Minority Interest1.561.382.69
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.7632.9631.43
Equity Share Capital6.486.486.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves651.66651.66567.53
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.1210.179.70
Diluted EPS14.1210.179.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.1210.179.70
Diluted EPS14.1210.179.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Balaji Amines #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.