English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Balaji Amines Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 471.39 crore, down 39.49% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Amines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 471.39 crore in March 2023 down 39.49% from Rs. 779.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.41 crore in March 2023 down 56.39% from Rs. 108.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.63 crore in March 2023 down 50.48% from Rs. 199.18 crore in March 2022.

    Balaji Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 33.56 in March 2022.

    Balaji Amines shares closed at 2,306.50 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.22% returns over the last 6 months and -20.97% over the last 12 months.

    Balaji Amines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations471.39585.95779.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations471.39585.95779.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials226.77355.02420.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.56-16.2016.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0619.5829.37
    Depreciation11.1412.3410.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses97.8799.77115.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.99115.44186.28
    Other Income5.512.522.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.49117.97188.39
    Interest2.532.945.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.96115.03183.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.96115.03183.23
    Tax29.7531.2352.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.2183.79130.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.2183.79130.85
    Minority Interest-7.80-21.22-22.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.4162.57108.72
    Equity Share Capital6.486.486.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.6319.3133.56
    Diluted EPS14.6319.3133.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.6319.3133.56
    Diluted EPS14.6319.3133.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Balaji Amines #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:44 am