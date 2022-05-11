 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Balaji Amines Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 779.04 crore, up 88.16% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Amines are:

Net Sales at Rs 779.04 crore in March 2022 up 88.16% from Rs. 414.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.72 crore in March 2022 up 28.67% from Rs. 84.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.18 crore in March 2022 up 50.29% from Rs. 132.53 crore in March 2021.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 33.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.08 in March 2021.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 2,848.20 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.21% returns over the last 6 months and 21.83% over the last 12 months.

Balaji Amines
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 779.04 564.90 414.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 779.04 564.90 414.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 420.24 296.10 194.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.64 -9.44 -6.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.37 23.86 21.77
Depreciation 10.79 10.49 8.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 115.73 95.65 75.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 186.28 148.24 120.46
Other Income 2.11 0.94 3.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 188.39 149.18 124.06
Interest 5.16 4.66 3.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 183.23 144.52 120.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 183.23 144.52 120.27
Tax 52.39 42.93 31.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.85 101.59 88.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.85 101.59 88.81
Minority Interest -22.12 -12.04 -4.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 108.72 89.56 84.50
Equity Share Capital 6.48 6.48 6.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 651.66
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.56 27.64 26.08
Diluted EPS 33.56 27.64 26.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.56 27.64 26.08
Diluted EPS 33.56 27.64 26.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Balaji Amines #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 11, 2022 04:32 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.