Balaji Amines Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 414.03 crore, up 60.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 414.03 crore in March 2021 up 60.46% from Rs. 258.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.50 crore in March 2021 up 174.21% from Rs. 30.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.53 crore in March 2021 up 131.74% from Rs. 57.19 crore in March 2020.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 26.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.51 in March 2020.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 2,803.00 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)