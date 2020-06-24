Balaji Amines Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 258.03 crore, up 13.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.03 crore in March 2020 up 13.86% from Rs. 226.62 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.82 crore in March 2020 up 16.48% from Rs. 26.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.19 crore in March 2020 up 18.85% from Rs. 48.12 crore in March 2019.

Balaji Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 9.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.16 in March 2019.

Balaji Amines shares closed at 459.90 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.86% returns over the last 6 months and 21.73% over the last 12 months.