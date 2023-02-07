Balaji Amines Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 585.95 crore, up 3.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 585.95 crore in December 2022 up 3.73% from Rs. 564.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.57 crore in December 2022 down 30.13% from Rs. 89.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.31 crore in December 2022 down 18.39% from Rs. 159.67 crore in December 2021.