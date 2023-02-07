 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balaji Amines Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 585.95 crore, up 3.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Amines are:

Net Sales at Rs 585.95 crore in December 2022 up 3.73% from Rs. 564.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.57 crore in December 2022 down 30.13% from Rs. 89.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.31 crore in December 2022 down 18.39% from Rs. 159.67 crore in December 2021.

Balaji Amines
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 585.95 627.56 564.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 585.95 627.56 564.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 355.02 287.17 296.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.20 38.23 -9.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.58 21.27 23.86
Depreciation 12.34 11.01 10.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.77 107.78 95.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.44 162.09 148.24
Other Income 2.52 2.85 0.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.97 164.95 149.18
Interest 2.94 3.10 4.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 115.03 161.84 144.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 115.03 161.84 144.52
Tax 31.23 43.20 42.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.79 118.64 101.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.79 118.64 101.59
Minority Interest -21.22 -26.07 -12.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.57 92.57 89.56
Equity Share Capital 6.48 6.48 6.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.31 28.57 27.64
Diluted EPS 19.31 28.57 27.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.31 36.62 27.64
Diluted EPS 19.31 28.57 27.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited