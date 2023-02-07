English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Balaji Amines Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 585.95 crore, up 3.73% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Amines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 585.95 crore in December 2022 up 3.73% from Rs. 564.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.57 crore in December 2022 down 30.13% from Rs. 89.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.31 crore in December 2022 down 18.39% from Rs. 159.67 crore in December 2021.

    Balaji Amines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations585.95627.56564.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations585.95627.56564.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials355.02287.17296.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.2038.23-9.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.5821.2723.86
    Depreciation12.3411.0110.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.77107.7895.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.44162.09148.24
    Other Income2.522.850.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.97164.95149.18
    Interest2.943.104.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax115.03161.84144.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax115.03161.84144.52
    Tax31.2343.2042.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.79118.64101.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.79118.64101.59
    Minority Interest-21.22-26.07-12.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.5792.5789.56
    Equity Share Capital6.486.486.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.3128.5727.64
    Diluted EPS19.3128.5727.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.3136.6227.64
    Diluted EPS19.3128.5727.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited