Balaji Amines Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 227.52 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Dec'19 Sep'19 Jun'18 Net Sales/Income from operations 227.52 227.25 259.89 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 227.52 227.25 259.89 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 111.48 101.62 150.13 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.32 22.95 -8.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.44 11.88 12.60 Depreciation 7.96 7.82 4.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 48.44 46.04 47.39 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.87 36.94 53.97 Other Income 0.59 1.46 0.98 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.46 38.40 54.94 Interest 6.31 7.17 3.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.15 31.23 51.73 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 29.15 31.23 51.73 Tax 8.46 2.49 17.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.69 28.74 33.82 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.69 28.74 33.82 Minority Interest 2.72 2.69 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.41 31.43 33.82 Equity Share Capital 6.48 6.48 6.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 567.53 567.53 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.22 9.70 -- Diluted EPS 7.22 9.70 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.22 9.70 -- Diluted EPS 7.22 9.70 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited