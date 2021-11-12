Bal Pharma Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.00 crore, up 4.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.00 crore in September 2021 up 4.24% from Rs. 64.28 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2021 up 99.87% from Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in September 2021 down 6.15% from Rs. 7.80 crore in September 2020.

Bal Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.08 in September 2020.

Bal Pharma shares closed at 98.60 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.86% returns over the last 6 months and 71.78% over the last 12 months.